Siddu Jonnalagadda’s ‘Telusu Kada’ goes on floors

Published - August 07, 2024 01:50 pm IST

Helmed by stylist-turned-director Neeraja Kona, the film also stars Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty

The Hindu Bureau

The cast of ‘Telusu Kada’ at the film’s pooja ceremony | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Siddu Jonnalagadda, who was recently seen in Tillu Square, has started working on his next film. Titled Telusu Kada, the film is helmed by debutant Neeraja Kona.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda on ‘Tillu Square’: It will be familiar but more fun and wacky

Also starring Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty, the film went on floors recently. The makers announced the news with a promo video.

This comes after a motion poster released by the makers in February this year on the occasion of Siddu Jonnalagadda’s birthday.

Telusu Kada is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner. Gnana Shekar Baba is on board as the cinematographer while National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli oversees the cuts. Avinash Kolla is handling production design while S Thaman will be the music director. 

Siddhu Jonnalagadda - Bommarillu Bhaskar’s ‘SVCC 37’ goes on floors

Meanwhile, Siddu will next be seen in a cameo role in Harish Shankar and Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan, scheduled to release on August 15. The actor is also shooting for Bommarillu Bhaskar’s Jack which is in its final leg of shoot. A sequel titled Tillu Cube was also teased at the end of Tillu Square.

