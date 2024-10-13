ADVERTISEMENT

Siddhu Jonnalagadda reunites with ‘Tillu Square’ makers for ‘Kohinoor: Part 1’

Published - October 13, 2024 04:47 pm IST

The upcoming film is written and directed by Ravikanth Perepu, who had previously helmed Siddhu’s 2020 film ‘Krishna and His Leela’

The Hindu Bureau

Siddhu Jonnalagadda; first look poster of ‘Kohinoor: Part 1’ | Photo Credit: @siddu_buoy/Instagram

Telugu actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda, who delivered the blockbuster Tillu Square earlier this year, is reuniting with the production banner behind the film, Sithara Entertainments, for Kohinoor: Part 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sithara Entertainments posted a first-look poster on their official X handle to announce the news. The poster, hinting at a devotional twist to the tale, shows Siddhu holding the titular diamond.

Actors who multitask: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Adivi Sesh, Naveen Polishetty and Vishwak Sen

The upcoming film is written and directed by Ravikanth Perepu, who had previously helmed Siddhu’s 2020 film Krishna and His Leela. Other details regarding the cast and the crew remain unknown at the moment.

Kohinoor Part 1 is slated to release in theatres in January 2026. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya produce the film under Sithara Entertainments banner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, Siddhu also has an untitled film with director Nandini Reddy, Telusu Kada by costume designer-turned-director Neeraja Kona, Jack with Bommarillu Bhaskar, and a sequel to Tillu Square in the pipeline.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda on ‘Tillu Square’: It will be familiar but more fun and wacky
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US