GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Siddhu Jonnalagadda reunites with ‘Tillu Square’ makers for ‘Kohinoor: Part 1’

The upcoming film is written and directed by Ravikanth Perepu, who had previously helmed Siddhu’s 2020 film ‘Krishna and His Leela’

Published - October 13, 2024 04:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Siddhu Jonnalagadda; first look poster of ‘Kohinoor: Part 1’

Siddhu Jonnalagadda; first look poster of ‘Kohinoor: Part 1’ | Photo Credit: @siddu_buoy/Instagram

Telugu actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda, who delivered the blockbuster Tillu Square earlier this year, is reuniting with the production banner behind the film, Sithara Entertainments, for Kohinoor: Part 1.

Sithara Entertainments posted a first-look poster on their official X handle to announce the news. The poster, hinting at a devotional twist to the tale, shows Siddhu holding the titular diamond.

Actors who multitask: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Adivi Sesh, Naveen Polishetty and Vishwak Sen

The upcoming film is written and directed by Ravikanth Perepu, who had previously helmed Siddhu’s 2020 film Krishna and His Leela. Other details regarding the cast and the crew remain unknown at the moment.

Kohinoor Part 1 is slated to release in theatres in January 2026. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya produce the film under Sithara Entertainments banner.

Meanwhile, Siddhu also has an untitled film with director Nandini Reddy, Telusu Kada by costume designer-turned-director Neeraja Kona, Jack with Bommarillu Bhaskar, and a sequel to Tillu Square in the pipeline.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda on ‘Tillu Square’: It will be familiar but more fun and wacky

Published - October 13, 2024 04:47 pm IST

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.