Siddhu Jonnalagadda reunites with ‘Tillu Square’ makers for ‘Kohinoor: Part 1’

Telugu actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda, who delivered the blockbuster Tillu Square earlier this year, is reuniting with the production banner behind the film, Sithara Entertainments, for Kohinoor: Part 1.

Sithara Entertainments posted a first-look poster on their official X handle to announce the news. The poster, hinting at a devotional twist to the tale, shows Siddhu holding the titular diamond.

We have been patient for around 1000 years to claim what rightfully belongs to us 💎



Behold, he will bring back the glory of Goddess Bhadrakali 🙏 #HappyDussehra everyone ❤️‍🔥



Presenting you our dearest Starboy 🌟 #Siddu in #Kohinoor - Part 1 ~ In Cinemas January 2026 🤩… pic.twitter.com/QMGlPSWea0 — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) October 12, 2024

The upcoming film is written and directed by Ravikanth Perepu, who had previously helmed Siddhu’s 2020 film Krishna and His Leela. Other details regarding the cast and the crew remain unknown at the moment.

Kohinoor Part 1 is slated to release in theatres in January 2026. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya produce the film under Sithara Entertainments banner.

Meanwhile, Siddhu also has an untitled film with director Nandini Reddy, Telusu Kada by costume designer-turned-director Neeraja Kona, Jack with Bommarillu Bhaskar, and a sequel to Tillu Square in the pipeline.