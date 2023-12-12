Siddhu Jonnalagadda - Bommarillu Bhaskar’s ‘SVCC 37’ goes on floors

December 12, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST

Screenwriter and actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda is teaming up with filmmaker Bommarillu Bhaskar for a new film. Tentatively titled SVCC37, the project is bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under his Sree Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner.

The film’s announcement was made with a black-and-white image featuring the actor, producer and director. The image also confirmed that the film’s production has commenced.

More details on the new film are expected soon. Meanwhile, Bhaskar’s last directorial was Most Eligible Bachelor, starring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

Siddhu, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Tillu Square, which is slated to hit theatres on February 9. A sequel to the 2022 comedy film DJ Tillu, which featured Siddhu opposite Neha Sshetty, the new film will star Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead. Siddhu also has Telusu Kada co-starring Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty and is directed by costume designer Neeraja Kona in her directorial debut.

