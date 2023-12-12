ADVERTISEMENT

Siddhu Jonnalagadda - Bommarillu Bhaskar’s ‘SVCC 37’ goes on floors

December 12, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST

The project is bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under his Sree Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner

The Hindu Bureau

L-R: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, producer BVSN Prasad and director Bommarillu Bhaskar | Photo Credit: @SVCCofficial/X

Screenwriter and actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda is teaming up with filmmaker Bommarillu Bhaskar for a new film. Tentatively titled SVCC37, the project is bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under his Sree Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner.

ALSO READ
Siddhu: I want to be a star of a 100-crore film in the next three years

The film’s announcement was made with a black-and-white image featuring the actor, producer and director. The image also confirmed that the film’s production has commenced.

ALSO READ
‘DJ Tillu’ movie review: Siddhu steals the show in this outlandish comic caper

More details on the new film are expected soon. Meanwhile, Bhaskar’s last directorial was Most Eligible Bachelor, starring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

Siddhu, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Tillu Square, which is slated to hit theatres on February 9. A sequel to the 2022 comedy film DJ Tillu, which featured Siddhu opposite Neha Sshetty, the new film will star Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead. Siddhu also has Telusu Kada co-starring Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty and is directed by costume designer Neeraja Kona in her directorial debut.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US