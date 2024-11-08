ADVERTISEMENT

Siddharth’s next, ‘Miss You,’ gets a release date

Updated - November 08, 2024 02:48 pm IST

Starring Ashika Ranganath as the female lead, the film is directed by N Rajasekar of ‘Maapla Singam’ and ‘Kalathil Sandhippom’ fame

The Hindu Bureau

Release date announcement poster of ‘Miss You’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that actor Siddharth is teaming up with N Rajasekar of Maapla Singam and Kalathil Sandhippom fame for a film titled Miss You. On Friday (November 8, 2024), the makers of the film announced that the film will be released in theatres on November 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

The makers unveiled new posters of the film on social media to announce the news.

Miss You features Ashika Ranganath in the female lead. Known for starring predominantly in Kannada films like Raambo 2, Raymo and Madhagaja, Ashika made her Tamil debut with Pattathu Arasan back in 2022. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Siddharth interview: In ‘Indian 2,’ Kamal Haasan let me compete with him

The extended cast of the film includes JP, Ponvannan, Naren, Anupama, Rama, Bala Saravanan, Karunakaran, Maaran and Sashtika.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With music scored by Ghibran, the upcoming film has cinematography by KG Venkatesh and editing by Dinesh Ponraj. Ashok R is writing dialogues for the film and shares the screenplay credit with the director.

Miss You will mark the maiden production of branding and marketing firm 7 Miles Per Second, headed by Samual Mathew.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US