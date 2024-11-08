 />
Siddharth’s next, ‘Miss You,’ gets a release date

Starring Ashika Ranganath as the female lead, the film is directed by N Rajasekar of ‘Maapla Singam’ and ‘Kalathil Sandhippom’ fame

Published - November 08, 2024 02:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Release date announcement poster of ‘Miss You’

Release date announcement poster of ‘Miss You’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that actor Siddharth is teaming up with N Rajasekar of Maapla Singam and Kalathil Sandhippom fame for a film titled Miss You. On Friday (November 8, 2024), the makers of the film announced that the film will be released in theatres on November 29.

The makers unveiled new posters of the film on social media to announce the news.

Miss You features Ashika Ranganath in the female lead. Known for starring predominantly in Kannada films like Raambo 2, Raymo and Madhagaja, Ashika made her Tamil debut with Pattathu Arasan back in 2022. 

Siddharth interview: In ‘Indian 2,’ Kamal Haasan let me compete with him

The extended cast of the film includes JP, Ponvannan, Naren, Anupama, Rama, Bala Saravanan, Karunakaran, Maaran and Sashtika.

With music scored by Ghibran, the upcoming film has cinematography by KG Venkatesh and editing by Dinesh Ponraj. Ashok R is writing dialogues for the film and shares the screenplay credit with the director.

Miss You will mark the maiden production of branding and marketing firm 7 Miles Per Second, headed by Samual Mathew.



