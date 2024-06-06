Siddharth’s next film titled ‘Miss You’

Actor Siddharth, who was recently seen in Chithha, has signed up for a romance film titled Miss You. The film will mark the maiden production of branding and marketing firm 7 Miles Per Second, headed by Samual Mathew.

The film is helmed by N Rajasekar of Maapla Singam and Kalathil Sandhippom fame. Miss You stars Ashika Ranganath as the female lead. Ashika is known for starring predominantly in Kannada films like Raambo 2, Raymo and Madhagaja. She made her Tamil debut with Pattathu Arasan back in 2022.

The extended cast of Miss You includes JP, Ponvannan, Naren, Anupama, Rama, Bala Saravanan, Karunakaran, Maaran and Sashtika. The technical team of the film includes Music Director Ghibran, Cinematographer KG Venkatesh and Editor Dinesh Ponraj. Ashok R is writing dialogues for the film and shares the screenplay credit with the director.

Meanwhile, Siddharth will next be seen in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and is a part of Test co-starring Nayanthara and Madhavan. He is also gearing up for his 40th film with director Sri Ganesh of 8 Thottakkal and Kuruthi Aattam fame.