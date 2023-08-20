Siddharth’s ‘Chithha’ to hit screens on September 28

August 20, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

We had earlier reported that actor Siddharth’s next is a multi-lingual film with director SU Arun Kumar titled Chithha. Today, the makers announced that the film will release in theatres on September 28.

Actors Jayam Ravi and Vijay Sethupathi unveiled a new poster of the film featuring Siddharth in a new, rustic look to announce the release date.

Details regarding the plot and cast of the film are expected to be announced soon. According to reports, the film will be a relationship drama that becomes a thriller.

Chithha has songs composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, background scores by Vishal Chandrasekhar, cinematography by Balaji Subramanyam, and editing by Suresh A Prasad.

Produced by Siddharth’s Etaki Entertainment, the film will be released by Red Giant Movies. Chithha is Etaki Entertainment’s fourth feature after Kaadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, Jil Junk Juk, and Aval, all starring Siddharth.

