HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Siddharth’s ‘Chithha’ to hit screens on September 28

Directed by SU Arun Kumar of ‘Pannaiyarum Padminiyum’ and ‘Sethupathy’ fame, ‘Chithha’ has songs composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas and background scores by Vishal Chandrasekhar

August 20, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Release date announcement poster of ‘Chithha’

Release date announcement poster of ‘Chithha’ | Photo Credit: @VijaySethuOffl/X

We had earlier reported that actor Siddharth’s next is a multi-lingual film with director SU Arun Kumar titled Chithha. Today, the makers announced that the film will release in theatres on September 28.

Actors Jayam Ravi and Vijay Sethupathi unveiled a new poster of the film featuring Siddharth in a new, rustic look to announce the release date.

ALSO READ
Actor Siddharth on ‘Takkar’ and how he ‘sticks to his guns’

Details regarding the plot and cast of the film are expected to be announced soon. According to reports, the film will be a relationship drama that becomes a thriller.

Chithha has songs composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, background scores by Vishal Chandrasekhar, cinematography by Balaji Subramanyam, and editing by Suresh A Prasad.

Produced by Siddharth’s Etaki Entertainment, the film will be released by Red Giant Movies. Chithha is Etaki Entertainment’s fourth feature after Kaadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, Jil Junk Juk, and Aval, all starring Siddharth.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.