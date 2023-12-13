Siddharth to voice the alien in Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Ayalaan’

December 13, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

With Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan all set to release in a month, the makers of the film have come out with a new announcement. Actor Siddharth will voice the alien character in the upcoming sci-fi film.

Siddharth, fresh from the success of Chithha, had previously lent his voice to the Simba in the Tamil dubbed version of The Lion King (2019). Ayalaan’s director R Ravikumar took to X to thank the actor for his contribution.

Interestingly, Sivakarthikeyan’s last release, Maaveeran, also featured a voice cameo by Vijay Sethupathi.

Rakul Preet Singh plays the female lead in Ayalaan while Isha Koppikar is set to essay a prominent role. AR Rahman is the music director of the film while Nirav Shah has done the cinematography. With stunts by Anbariv, the film is slated to release in Pongal 2024.