ADVERTISEMENT

Siddharth teams up with director Sri Ganesh for a new film

Updated - May 18, 2024 01:53 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 01:36 pm IST

The film is produced by Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies, the banner behind Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Maaveeran’

The Hindu Bureau

(L-R) Director Sri Ganesh, Siddharth and producer Arun Viswa | Photo Credit: @sri_sriganesh89/X

Director Sri Ganesh, known for films like 8 Thottakkal and Kuruthi Aattam, is next helming actor Siddharth’s 40th film, tentatively titled Siddharth 40. The film is produced by Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies, the banner behind Sivakarthikeyan’s Maaveeran

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Siddharth on ‘Takkar’ and how he ‘sticks to his guns’

Sri took to X to share the news along with the picture of him with Siddharth and Arun, and a note from the producer. 

Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth's 'The Test' concludes production

The note said that the new film “will feature a story with universal appeal, content that resonates with hearts across borders.”

More details on the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon. Meanwhile, Siddharth, who was last seen in the critically acclaimed Chithha, is a part of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and is a part of Test co-starring Nayanthara and Madhavan. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US