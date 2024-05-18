Siddharth teams up with director Sri Ganesh for a new film

Director Sri Ganesh, known for films like 8 Thottakkal and Kuruthi Aattam, is next helming actor Siddharth’s 40th film, tentatively titled Siddharth 40. The film is produced by Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies, the banner behind Sivakarthikeyan’s Maaveeran.

Sri took to X to share the news along with the picture of him with Siddharth and Arun, and a note from the producer.

The note said that the new film “will feature a story with universal appeal, content that resonates with hearts across borders.”

More details on the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon. Meanwhile, Siddharth, who was last seen in the critically acclaimed Chithha, is a part of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and is a part of Test co-starring Nayanthara and Madhavan.

