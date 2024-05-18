GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Siddharth teams up with director Sri Ganesh for a new film

The film is produced by Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies, the banner behind Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Maaveeran’

Updated - May 18, 2024 01:53 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 01:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
(L-R) Director Sri Ganesh, Siddharth and producer Arun Viswa

(L-R) Director Sri Ganesh, Siddharth and producer Arun Viswa | Photo Credit: @sri_sriganesh89/X

Director Sri Ganesh, known for films like 8 Thottakkal and Kuruthi Aattam, is next helming actor Siddharth’s 40th film, tentatively titled Siddharth 40. The film is produced by Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies, the banner behind Sivakarthikeyan’s Maaveeran

Actor Siddharth on ‘Takkar’ and how he ‘sticks to his guns’

Sri took to X to share the news along with the picture of him with Siddharth and Arun, and a note from the producer. 

Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth's 'The Test' concludes production

The note said that the new film “will feature a story with universal appeal, content that resonates with hearts across borders.”

More details on the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon. Meanwhile, Siddharth, who was last seen in the critically acclaimed Chithha, is a part of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and is a part of Test co-starring Nayanthara and Madhavan. 

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

