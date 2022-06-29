Siddharth Roy Kapur announces eight new web shows

In a media statement, the producer's company Roy Kapur Films said the shows will range from historical epics to powerful family dramas

In a media statement, the producer's company Roy Kapur Films said the shows will range from historical epics to powerful family dramas

Film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur on Wednesday announced a slate of eight new web shows where he is collaborating with acclaimed directors such as Vishnuvardhan, Mahesh Narayanan and Arati Kadav.

In a media statement, the producer's company Roy Kapur Films said the shows will range from historical epics to powerful family dramas.

"Shershaah" director Vishnuvardhan is set to make his series directorial debut with an epic action drama across multiple seasons. The show will tell the fascinating story of an integral part of India’s 20th century military history, as per the statement.

Narayanan, best known for helming Malayalam film "C U Soon", and "Malik", will direct an edge-of-the-seat multi-season spy thriller, set across the Middle East and South Asia.

National award-winning director Hardik Mehta of "Kaamyaab" fame, will direct a thrilling family drama series set across Europe, Africa and India in the rarefied and exclusive world of warring business families.

Noted writer-director Abbas Tyrewala, known for his directorial debut "Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na", will write and showrun a suave and stylish spy action drama series, set in the cloak and dagger world of South Asian counter-intelligence.

The series "Matka King", which was announced last year, will be created by Nagraj Manjule. The show is based on the fascinating world of the gambling game “matka” and the dangerous and brilliant men who ran it.

Kadav, who has helmed "Cargo", is creating a series which will be a fresh and quirky take on romance in the sci-if genre.

The production house said their endeavour has been to empower new voices by giving them a platform to showcase their work, and this continues with the launch of two directorial debutants.

Bhavesh Kapadia, a popular ad filmmaker, will make his directorial debut with a wild and entertaining female-led comic thriller series.

Anubhav Chopra, who earned rave reviews for his Netflix documentary "House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths", will write and direct a young adult drama series, set in the pressure cooker environment of a modern day high-school.

Jinesh Shah, Head, Originals RKF said they are excited to bring riveting stories to audiences.

"With these eight phenomenal series, we are prepared to bring audiences a smorgasbord of riveting stories. We're looking forward to training our lenses on different worlds with these talented filmmakers, and delving into the psyches of intriguing, layered and compelling characters," Shah said.

On the film front, Roy Kapur Films will release feature films including heroic tank battle "Pippa" featuring Ishan Khatter, Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi's "Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan" and "Bas Karo Aunty!," starring Ishwak Singh and Mahima Makwana, besides the much-awaited season 2 of "Rocket Boys".