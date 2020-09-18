Movies

Siddharth returns to Telugu cinema with ‘Maha Samudram’

Siddharth

Siddharth   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director Ajay Bhupati’s new film Maha Samudram starring Sharwanand has a new addition to its cast — actor Siddharth, who will be seen in Telugu cinema after seven years.

The Telugu audience last saw Siddharth in the horror film Gruham (2017), dubbed from Aval (Tamil). Jabardasth (2013) was one of his last direct Telugu films.

A statement from the Maha Samudram unit reveals that Siddharth, who was a part of blockbuster family entertainers in the 2000s, was looking for appropriate script for his comeback film in Telugu and chose Ajay’s script.

Maha Samudram is produced by AK Entertainments, which earlier produced Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. More details of the cast and crew will be revealed soon.

Related Topics
The Hindu Cinema Plus
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 18, 2020 1:03:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/siddharth-in-telugu-film-maha-samudram/article32637969.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story