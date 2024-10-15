GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Siddharth 40’: Amrit Ramnath to score music for Siddharth’s film with Sri Ganesh

The 26-year-old Chennai-based musician is the son of veteran singer Bombay Jayashri

Published - October 15, 2024 01:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Amrit Ramnath

Amrit Ramnath | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had earlier reported that actor Siddharth is teaming up with 8 Thottakkal director Sri Ganesh for a new film, tentatively called Siddharth 40, co-starring Sarath Kumar, Devayani, Meetha Raghunath and Chaithra Achar. Now, the makers have announced that music composer and veteran singer Bombay Jayashri’s son, Amrit Ramnath, has come on board to score the music for the film.

The makers announced the news on their social media handles with a promo video featuring Amrit.

Amrit Ramnath gears up for the release of his new EP ‘100,000 Dreams’

Amrit, a 26-year-old Chennai-based musician, is best known for scoring the music of the superhit Malayalam movie Varshangalukku Sesham, and for his independent tracks ‘Manase’, ‘Nee Oli’ and ‘Kaatre Va’. The composer recently released his new EP 100,000 Dreams.

Siddharth 40, currently in production, is produced by Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies. Details regarding the rest of the film’s technical crew are yet to be announced.

Published - October 15, 2024 01:25 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.