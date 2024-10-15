‘Siddharth 40’: Amrit Ramnath to score music for Siddharth’s film with Sri Ganesh

We had earlier reported that actor Siddharth is teaming up with 8 Thottakkal director Sri Ganesh for a new film, tentatively called Siddharth 40, co-starring Sarath Kumar, Devayani, Meetha Raghunath and Chaithra Achar. Now, the makers have announced that music composer and veteran singer Bombay Jayashri’s son, Amrit Ramnath, has come on board to score the music for the film.

The makers announced the news on their social media handles with a promo video featuring Amrit.

Amrit, a 26-year-old Chennai-based musician, is best known for scoring the music of the superhit Malayalam movie Varshangalukku Sesham, and for his independent tracks ‘Manase’, ‘Nee Oli’ and ‘Kaatre Va’. The composer recently released his new EP 100,000 Dreams.

Siddharth 40, currently in production, is produced by Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies. Details regarding the rest of the film’s technical crew are yet to be announced.