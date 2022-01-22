Movies

Interview | Siddhant Chaturvedi on 'Gehraiyaan'

The Hindu Weekend spoke with 26-year-old Siddhant Chaturvedi via Zoom just as Gehraiyaan’s promotions were starting and he was still looking for the right words to describe the film.

“It’s a relationship drama, but unlike anything you’ve seen before. We called it domestic noir for the longest time and didn’t even have a title until much later because it’s so new and fresh.”

Gehraiyaan, a Dharma Production that also stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey, is Chaturvedi’s third film. The actor had a dream debut of sorts in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2019) as MC Sher — who helped Ranveer Singh’s Murad channel his angst and achieve his dream of a career in hip-hop.

