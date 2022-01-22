Interview | Siddhant Chaturvedi on 'Gehraiyaan'

With Gehraiyaan, the actor is turning his back on stereotypes, leaning into ‘real’ narratives, and letting director Shakun Batra’s collaborative process strengthen his craft.

The Hindu Weekend spoke with 26-year-old Siddhant Chaturvedi via Zoom just as Gehraiyaan’s promotions were starting and he was still looking for the right words to describe the film.

“It’s a relationship drama, but unlike anything you’ve seen before. We called it domestic noir for the longest time and didn’t even have a title until much later because it’s so new and fresh.”

Gehraiyaan, a Dharma Production that also stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey, is Chaturvedi’s third film. The actor had a dream debut of sorts in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2019) as MC Sher — who helped Ranveer Singh’s Murad channel his angst and achieve his dream of a career in hip-hop.

