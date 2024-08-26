ADVERTISEMENT

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan’s ‘Yudhra’ gets release date

Updated - August 26, 2024 02:23 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 02:14 pm IST

The film, an action thriller, is directed by Ravi Udyawar, who previously helmed the 2017 crime thriller ‘Mom’ featuring the late Sridevi

PTI

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan on a new poster for ‘Yudhra’

Action thriller Yudhra, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, is set to be released in theatres on September 20, the makers announced on Monday.

The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar, who previously helmed the 2017 crime thriller Mom featuring the late Sridevi. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

The banner shared new posters of Chaturvedi and Mohanan from Yudhra on its social media platforms.

"Anger has a new name. '#Yudhra' coming to screens near you on 20th September," the post read.

Chaturvedi was last seen in 2023'sKho Gaye Hum Kahan, whereas Mohanan's latest release is Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan, which will be released in north India on August 30.

Yudhra, which was announced in 2021, was earlier slated to hit the screens in 2022.

