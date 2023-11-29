ADVERTISEMENT

Siddhant, Ananya and Adarsh’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ to release on Netflix in December

November 29, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST

Set in Mumbai and directed by first-timer Arjun Varain Singh, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ follows three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media

PTI

A poster for ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’

Netflix has announced that the upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, will make its debut on the streaming service on December 26.

Directed by first-time filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh, the movie is described as a "coming-of-digital-age" story. It comes from Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the banner by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Set in Mumbai, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan follows three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media, a press release said.

It follows Imaad (Chaturvedi), Ahana (Panday) and Neil (Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav promote ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, said the film marks the streamer's second collaboration with both Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.

"The film, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, is a heart-warming coming-of-age story anchored in the universal emotion of friendship and lifelong bonds. It follows the unique lens of debut director Arjun Varain Singh telling a relatable story of aspirations, relationships and emotions in this digital age - double tapping on Netflix’s commitment to entertain the world with meaningful stories.” Farhan Akhtar and Sidhwani described the film as a love letter to friendships in the era of social media.

“Our film has found a perfect home on Netflix and we strongly believe that this film will resonate with audiences globally," they added.

Zoya Akhtar and Kagti, who are currently awaiting the release of The Archies on Netflix, said Kho Gaye Hum Kahan holds a special place in their hearts.

"The process of writing and collaborating on this story with Arjun was exciting. It’s a coming-of-digital-age film that will hopefully resonate with the younger generations.

We are committed to providing younger voices a platform to share original and fresh stories with audiences both locally and globally," they said.

