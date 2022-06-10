Siddhaartha Maadhyamika: ‘No need to be silly to make people laugh’
The actor, who has donned serious roles in the past, forays into comedy with ‘Shubha Mangala’
Sidhaartha Maadhyamika is a well known face not just on stage, but also in Kannada cinema. The young actor who has been a part of plays such as ‘TheTempest’ by Ramachandra Deva, Sam Kutty Pattomkary’s production of Girish Karnad’s Tughlaq forayed into the film world with Kavaludaari and Bhinna. While both were serious roles, the actor tries his hand at comedy with Shubha Mangala.
The film, which will be released in July features Sidhaartha in the lead. “The entire story plays out in a wedding hall, around the wedding of my character. It is a situational comedy.” The low-budget film Sidhaartha says, captures reality on screen. “Every viewer will be able relate to the film as it deals with typical middle class issues, including how we plan everything, from life to a wedding, on a budget.”
The film is directed by Santosh Gopal. “I am excited about being a part of a comedy. Normally, when we think comedy we think the character has to be act silly or stupid to make people laugh. It need not be so. Comedy can also be intelligent. We can make people laugh without being stereotypically silly on screen. Earlier, there were jesters, and Sanskrit plays had a vidushak just for this purpose. In life, all of us become fools at some point and later have a good laugh about it. That is what the film deals with too.“
The actor is looking forward to the release of # Mute, directed by directed by Prashantt Chandraah, where he stars opposite Archana Jois. “We are looking at an OTT release for #Mute.” Sidhaartha’s Roopantara (directed by Mithilesh Edavalath) is also ready for release.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.