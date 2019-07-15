Sid Sriram sings for Ilaiyaraaja

Singer Sid Sriram is collaborating with maestro Ilaiyaraaja for the first time in Psycho, which is being directed by Mysskin. The news has already created a buzz among music lovers, for Sid Sriram is popular for his chartbusting songs in south Indian movies.

His recent hit songs include ‘Inaye’ (Thadam), ‘Anthi Maalai’ (Monster), ‘Anbe Peranbe’ (NGK) to mention a few. Ace cinematographer PC Sreeram took to Twitter to share details about the collaboration. He wrote, “Maestro Illayarajaa recorded his final song Psycho. This song was sung by the latest heart throb for his way of singing — Sid Sriram. Director Mysskin and Ilaiyaraaja are all set to take Psycho into a new zone.”

Starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles, Psycho is likely to release later this year.