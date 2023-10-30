ADVERTISEMENT

‘Sicario 3’ in works; Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, and Benicio Del Toro want to return for sequel

October 30, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

The sequel is expected to narrate the story of FBI officers working on the Mexican border and dealing with local cartels

The Hindu Bureau

Emily Blunt in a scene from ‘Sicario’ | Photo Credit: RICHARD FOREMAN, JR. SMPSP

Team Sicario is back and franchise producers Molly Smith and Trent Luckinbill are planning on bringing back actors Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, and Benicio Del Toro for the sequel.

Speaking to Collider, the duo revealed that they have a story in place and Del Toro is the one who’s most involved as he is a part of their upcoming film Reptile.

With the ongoing actors’ strike, the film is expected to take a while to go on floors. The sequel, which is yet to get its director, is expected to narrate the story of FBI officers working on the Mexican border and dealing with local cartels.

The first film from the franchise came out in 2015 and was directed by Denis Villeneuve. Its sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, was helmed by Stefano Sollima and was released in 2018.

