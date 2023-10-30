HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Sicario 3’ in works; Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, and Benicio Del Toro want to return for sequel

The sequel is expected to narrate the story of FBI officers working on the Mexican border and dealing with local cartels

October 30, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Emily Blunt in a scene from ‘Sicario’

Emily Blunt in a scene from ‘Sicario’ | Photo Credit: RICHARD FOREMAN, JR. SMPSP

Team Sicario is back and franchise producers Molly Smith and Trent Luckinbill are planning on bringing back actors Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, and Benicio Del Toro for the sequel.

ALSO READ
‘Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado review’: An unworthy sequel

Speaking to Collider, the duo revealed that they have a story in place and Del Toro is the one who’s most involved as he is a part of their upcoming film Reptile.

With the ongoing actors’ strike, the film is expected to take a while to go on floors. The sequel, which is yet to get its director, is expected to narrate the story of FBI officers working on the Mexican border and dealing with local cartels.

The first film from the franchise came out in 2015 and was directed by Denis Villeneuve. Its sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, was helmed by Stefano Sollima and was released in 2018.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.