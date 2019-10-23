Sibiraj’s next titled ‘Kabadadaari’

Sibiraj is a busy man these days. He has three films under production: the action-thrillers Ranga and Walter and Maayon (whose musical score will be composed by Ilaiyaraaja), all directed by debutants. He also joins hands with filmmaker Pradeep Krishnamoorthy — after collaborating in Sathya (2017) — for a film that also stars Nandita Swetha, Nasser and Jayaprakash among others. The film has now been titled Kabadadaari (meaning: con artiste).

Says Krishnamoorthy on the intriguing title, “It was quite a challenging process as we wanted one that looks perfect for the story premise, and also has that pure Tamil touch.” But the director is tight-lipped on whether Sibiraj plays a conman in the film. “Titles are supposed to elevate curiousness [in the film], and not spoil it. We have come up with a unique tale that will surely entertain the audience,” he adds.

Produced by G Dhananjayan and Lalitha Dhananjayan for Creative Entertainers and Distributors, Kabadadaari has Simon K King score its music. The cinematography is by Rasamathi. The film is expected to release in March 2020.