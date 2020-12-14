Sia says Shia LaBeouf ‘conned’ her into an ‘adulterous relationship’

The Australian singer made the revelation in a Twitter post supporting FKA twigs’ lawsuit against LaBeouf

Singer Sia has claimed that actor Shia LaBeouf is a pathological liar who tricked her into an adulterous relationship. The Australian singer made the revelation in a Twitter post supporting FKA twigs’ lawsuit against LaBeouf in which the artist has accused him of “relentless abuse,” including sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

“I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” Sia wrote. “I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away,” Sia tweeted over the weekend.

“Also I love you @FKAtwigs. This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you, she added.

FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court last week. She and LaBeouf had dated for about one year in 2018 and 2019, after working together on the film Honey Boy.