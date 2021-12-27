A dream come true debut for Manish Wadhwa

27 December 2021 13:15 IST

Manish Wadhwa, who plays Mahant in ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ talks about his dream debut

Manish Wadhwa who stars in Shyam Singha Roy directed by Rahul Sankrityan says his debut project in Telugu films was nothing short of a dream come true.

Seen in a negative role as Mahant, Manish says he took almost a day to digest the role that he is playing in Shyam Singha Roy, a supernatural drama that tells the story of a revolutionary writer. Having shot to fame for his role as Chanakya in the 2011 TV series Chandragupta Maurya, the actor always wished to work in the South Indian film industry but didn’t quite find the right fit. He says, “I was quite surprised when I got a call from production house Niharika Entertainment followed by a brief conversation with producer Venkat Boyanapalli. This role actually landed on my lap when I least expected it. All my earlier efforts at entering the industry didn’t quite fructify so I thought I wasn't doing something right.”

Manish began his acting career in 2001 with the film Rahul. Later he debuted on television in 2002. He says, “I began my TV career as Ajatshatru in the television serial Amrapali. After that, there was no looking back in my television journey.” A series of period films and costume dramas, followed paving the way for his role in Shyam Singha Roy.

Then in 2004, he was seen in the movies The Hope and the biographical war movie Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero. Manish adds, “I featured as Gandharvasen in Padmaavat and as Moropant in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.”

Talking about his experience with the Shyam Singha Roy team, Manish is in awe of the understanding and concern they showed to an actor who didn’t know the language. “Nani sir was especially very kind in not making me feel out of place when scenes were being discussed. He took care to explain conversations and discuss what can be done better. I loved watching him shoot, he is an amazing actor and down to earth at the same time. Director Rahul, on the other hand, was so clear about my role that when he explained my character, I almost envisioned it. So when it came to portraying Mahant, it was challenging but I got right.”

Manish who has the maximum scenes with Sai Pallavi in the movie says he is in awe of her natural acting.

Having made his debut with a negative role in South Indian films, does Manish fear being typecast? “Not at all. Every negative role has its own shade and character. I played Ravan in both Hanuman and Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev. No one could say I repeated the roles.”

Having tasted success with his debut in Telugu films, Manish is hopeful of more offers in future.