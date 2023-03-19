‘Shubh Yatra’: Rowdy Pictures’ ‘Aandavan Kattalai’ Gujarati remake to hit screens on April 28

March 19, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

It was announced last year that Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s production banner Rowdy Pictures is venturing into Gujarati cinema with a film titled Shubh Yatra. The latest is that the film, an official Gujarati remake of M Manikandan’s 2016 hit Tamil film Aandavan Kattalai, will hit screens on April 28.

Shubh Yatra is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Manish Saini. The film is headlined by Malhar Thakar and Monal Gajjar, who are reprising the roles played by Vijay Sethupathi and Ritika Singh in the original. Actors Darshan Jariwalla, Hitu Kanodia, Archan Trivedi, Hemin Trivedi, Magan Luhar, Sunil Vishrani, and Jay Bhatt will also be seen in pivotal roles.

M Manikandan’s Aandavan Kattalai followed the story of a debt-ridden man who wants to go abroad with the help of falsified documentation. The first look poster of the Gujarati remake, designed like a passport, shows Malhar as his lead character Mohan Patel.

Shubh Yatra is produced by Rowdy Pictures and Amdavad Films in association with Satyam Movies. The film has cinematography by Swathy Deepak and music by Kedar-Bhargav.

Notably, lead star Malhar, who has starred in over 20 Gujarati films since his debut as a lead in 2015’s Chhello Divas, recently made his Hindi movie debut in the Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma.

Monal, on the other hand, is predominantly known for her work in Gujarati and Telugu cinema. In Tamil, she starred in Vikram Prabhu’s Sigaram Thodu and in 2014’s Vanavarayan Vallavarayan.

Rowdy Pictures’ last production was the Nayanthara starrer Connect, a horror film directed by Ashwin Saravanan.