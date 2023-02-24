ADVERTISEMENT

Shruti Haasan wraps filming for Prabhas-Prashant Neel's 'Salaar'

February 24, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST

The actor shared the news on Instagram and thanked Neel for casting her as Aadya in the project

PTI

Shruti Haasan with the crew of ‘Salaar’ | Photo Credit: @shrutzhaasan/Instagram

Actor Shruti Haasan on Thursday said she has concluded shooting for her upcoming movie Salaar. Directed by Prashanth Neel of the KGF film franchise fame, the pan-India movie is led by Prabhas and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

Billed as a "high-voltage actioner", Salaar has been shot in India and in countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The pan-India film will be released in five languages on September 28.

It also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao and Sriya Reddy in key roles.

