Shruti Haasan joins the cast of Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Vakeel Saab’

Shruti Haasan

10 March 2020 13:00 IST

The actor is expected to play the role of Pawan Kalyan’s wife in the film, which was essayed by Vidya Balan in 'Nerkonda Paarvai' opposite Ajith

According to reports, Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of Pink has a new cast member: Shruti Haasan.

The actor has been roped in to play the role of Pawan Kalyan’s wife, that was essayed by Vidya Balan in Nerkonda Paarvai opposite Ajith.

Shruti is also currently filming for Tamil film Laabam alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Telugu film Krack with Ravi Teja.

Advertising

Advertising

The film was earlier referred to as PSPK 26 and is produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations and Boney Kapoor. Directed by Sriram Venu, Vakeel Saab stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla reprising the roles of Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang from the original Hindi film. The film has music by SS Thaman.

The makers have released a first look poster and the first song, Maguva Maguva which is a tribute to women, so far.

Vakeel Saab is scheduled to be released on May 15.