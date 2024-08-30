Shruti Haasan joins Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s star-studded ‘Coolie’

The makers of Coolie, superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, announced today (August 30) that actor Shruti Haasan has joined the cast of the film. This comes just days after the makers announced the casting of actors Soubin Shahir and Nagarjuna in the film.

The makers announced the news with a unique poster that features Shruti as her character, Preethi, holding a shovel in her hand.

Coolie marks Rajinikanth’s 171st film and is a highly anticipated collaboration between the superstar and director Lokesh. While details about the plot remain under wraps, the film is expected to be a gangster action flick.

Notably, the film will be also a standalone project, separate from the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which includes Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo.

The film features Lokesh’s frequent collaborators, music director Anirudh (who composed music for Rajini’s Jailer ) and stunt directors Anbariv (who are currently working with Rajini in Vettaiyan).

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Coolie is slated for a summer 2025 release, though an official date has yet to be confirmed.

