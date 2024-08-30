GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shruti Haasan joins Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s star-studded ‘Coolie’

This comes just days after the makers announced the casting of actors Soubin Shahir and Nagarjuna in the film

Published - August 30, 2024 05:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster announcing the casting of Shruti Haasan in ‘Coolie’

Poster announcing the casting of Shruti Haasan in ‘Coolie’ | Photo Credit: @Dir_Lokesh/X

The makers of Coolie, superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, announced today (August 30) that actor Shruti Haasan has joined the cast of the film. This comes just days after the makers announced the casting of actors Soubin Shahir and Nagarjuna in the film.

The makers announced the news with a unique poster that features Shruti as her character, Preethi, holding a shovel in her hand.

Coolie marks Rajinikanth’s 171st film and is a highly anticipated collaboration between the superstar and director Lokesh. While details about the plot remain under wraps, the film is expected to be a gangster action flick.

Notably, the film will be also a standalone project, separate from the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which includes Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo.

Upendra joins Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj project ‘Coolie’

The film features Lokesh’s frequent collaborators, music director Anirudh (who composed music for Rajini’s Jailer ) and stunt directors Anbariv (who are currently working with Rajini in Vettaiyan).

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Coolie is slated for a summer 2025 release, though an official date has yet to be confirmed.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.