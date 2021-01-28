Movies

Shruti Haasan joins Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’

Shruti Haasan  

Actor Shruti Haasan is set to star in “KGF” director Prashanth Neel’s underworld action thriller “Salaar”, the makers announced on Thursday.

The film, billed as a “pan-India” project, will feature Haasan opposite South star Prabhas, who will be seen playing a “violent character”.

The official Twitter account of production house Hombale Films made the announcement on Haasan’s 35th birthday.

“Wish you a very happy birthday @shrutihaasan. We’re ecstatic to have you onboard for #Salaar. Can’t wait to see you sizzle on the screen,” Hombale Films tweeted.

Prabhas also took to Instagram and shared a picture of Haasan, writing, “Looking forward to working with you on #Salaar.” The film, which is being produced in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi simulatneously, would mark the first screen collaboration between Haasan and the “Baahubali” star.

“Salaar” is aiming to release in 2021.

Haasan most recently featured in Amazon Prime Video’s Tamil-language anthology movie “Putham Pudhu Kaalai”. She will next be seen in “Laabam” and “Vakeel Saab”.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2021 12:29:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/shruti-haasan-joins-prabhas-starrer-salaar/article33682955.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY