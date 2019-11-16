Shuti Haasan: I don’t want to play into stereotypes

When we meet after the launch of her Telugu film Krack directed by Gopichand Malineni and co-starring Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan is upbeat and eager to talk.

She’s back after a year-long self-imposed hiatus, announcing new projects and working with renewed vigour. At the mention of the Telugu film launch, she beams and says, “The puja was at Film Nagar temple (in Hyderabad) where I could pray to my favourite Murugan.”

Is it the Tamil upbringing that led her to mention Murugan as her favourite deity? “I had a spiritual inclination but religion didn’t matter. My dad (Kamal Haasan) used to tell me stories of Hiranyakashipu and Mrityunjay… but there was no idol worship at home. He believed in the concept of ‘Aham Brahmasmi’. It took me a long time to find my own relationship with God.” Later in the conversation, she also mentions how goddess Saraswati has blessed her musical journey.

You are returning after a year, with a bunch of projects. You’ve dubbed for Elsa and sung for Frozen 2 (Tamil); you’ve signed Laabam (Tamil), Krack (Telugu), and there’s the six-concert series in London next month. Was it all a coincidence where things fell in place?

Absolutely, and I was also part of the Treadstone TV series. I believe in the power of the universe. When you refuse to learn your lessons, life kicks you in the butt and that happened to me. I wasn’t growing in the direction I was supposed to. I started acting when I was 22. I’ve completed 10 years in cinema. My first holiday was after seven years of non-stop work. Last year, I enjoyed the break and used it to re-assess and rediscover myself.

In that busy phase while juggling films in multiple languages, were you able to take stock of what kind of work you were doing?

Most of the time yes, but I was not a strategic person. I have admired women who are smart and know how to keep pushing things in a certain direction; they would know when to wear a sari and when to wear a dress. I was useless at all that. I’ve had an open-ended journey and never limited myself; that was a lot of fun.

You have clocked in 10 years as an actor but you began singing at the age of five — ‘Pottri paadadi…’ in Thevar Magan (Tamil).

Oh, I’ve sung a lot of songs and sometimes people don’t know it’s me. It’s nice in a way, in the sense that sometimes I can just be a singer. When I sang ‘Pottri padadi’, I didn’t know how important it was. My nervous father and confident mother (Sarika) accompanied me and Sivaji thatha (actor Sivaji Ganesan) encouraged me. Raaja sir (Ilaiyaraaja) told my dad that I have a strong voice; maybe he heard me shouting at home (laughs).

Shruti Haasan | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Actors don’t often dub for a character they haven’t enacted. How was the dubbing process for Frozen 2?

A lot of people ask me if I have enacted a character that’s close to me. The answer is no. Strangely, I connected so much with Elsa. She’s mature, gutsy and an inspiration for young women. So many years of work have gone into writing the story and its subtexts. I didn’t have the privilege to be part of that process. So I used the cues of the original English dubbing. I am a huge fan of animation films and graphic novels. When I saw films like Finding Dory, Up or Inside Out, I felt that these animated characters acted better than us. They capture the best of human expressions to tell a moving story. In animation, it doesn’t get bigger than Disney and for a female protagonist, it doesn’t get bigger than Frozen.

What genres did you explore through the three songs you’ve sung for Frozen 2?

Difficult is how I can explain the genres. I’ve listened to Disney compositions for years and they are deceptive; you think it’s fun but it’s tough to execute. Frozen 2 has some of the vocally toughest songs to sing; and it’s harder to fit another language into a pre-existing metre.

You are going to be performing songs from your first independent album next month in London. Tell us about the album.

It’s autobiographical, yet untitled and has eight songs. I have translated some of my life experiences into songs. I’ve tried to make it emotionally authentic. The music is alternative, with spurts of Indian classical music but not in an obvious way. I don’t want to play into stereotypes like ‘oh, you are brown so do you wear a bindi’... I grew up listening to Beatles and Kurt Cobain was my favourite boy. I listened to metal, blues, MS Viswanathan, trained in Hindustani classical, and also loved 90s commercial music like that of Backstreet Boys.

You performed in London last year as well. What was the audience like?

It was a mixed audience. Some of them expected me to sing in Tamil or Hindi, but others understood I was there for my independent music. I can speak Tamil, Telugu and Hindi but I cannot express myself through lyrics in these languages. I express myself in English the best; of course I learnt the bad words in Tamil while growing up (laughs).

You were a musician first and then an actor...

I was a show-off before I became anything else. I remember doing a school play and a friend telling me, ‘Shruti you are such a show-off’ and I retorted, ‘I love what I do and show it off; and I hope you all also show-off’. I must have been six then.

Having grown up with a global influence, did it take time to get used to working in, say a Race Gurram or 7aum Arivu (Seventh Sense in Telugu)?

It took me forever to get used to these worlds. I didn’t even grow up watching all my parents’ films. Until recently I hadn’t seen my dad’s Sakalakala Vallavan. I’ve seen a few like Mahanadi and Apoorva Sagothararkal… I’ve watched only Geet Gaata Chal, Humraaz and one other film of my mom. I was a scrawny teenager and the last girl any boy liked in the class. I thought I could be a writer, musician or director. But acting came into my life and took me over. I didn’t understand it or value it in my first film (Luck). Things got better with Anukokunda and the pressure shot through the roof with 7aum Arivu because big names like A R Murugadoss and Suriya were involved. With each of my films, I was leaping 100metres at a time. My work was compared to my dad’s 50-year career. I went through an internal struggle. Today I am relieved that I can say I wasn’t feeling okay. I’ve met some beautiful directors who trusted in my abilities, like Prakash Rao, Surender Reddy or Koratala Siva in Telugu.

What drives your choice of films now?

I’ve tried to do different kinds of films. While I love the so-called small films, I don’t look down on mainstream commercial cinema. I’ve ticked all the boxes of acting with the superstars of Tamil and Telugu cinema. I am striving for a balance of mainstream and alternative cinema, like what my dad has done. I liked the sensibilities of S P Jananathan (director of Vijay Sethupathi starrer Laabam) and with Krack, it’s like returning to a zone of friends such as Gopichand Malineni and Ravi Teja. There’s a lot of comedy and once I let go, I can do it well — like in the case of Race Gurram and Balupu.