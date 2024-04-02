Shruti Haasan begins shooting for international film ‘Chennai Story’ 

April 02, 2024 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

We previously reported that Shruti Haasan is headlining a cross-cultural romantic comedy, Chennai Story, written and directed by BAFTA winner Philip John.

It’s now known that the actor has begun shooting for the project. Shruti took to Instagram where she posted a story announcing the film’s commencement.

Chennai Story is an English film interspersed with Tamil and Welsh, exploring themes of ‘love, self-expression, and acceptance’. Adapted from Timeri N. Murari’s book ‘The Arrangements of Love,’ the film is a coming-of-age romantic comedy in which Shruti plays a spunky private detective named Anu.

She will star alongside British actor Viveik Kalra (Blinded by the Light, Lift). Chennai Story is backed by the British Film Institute’s (BFI) UK Global Screen Fund. The film, with backers in India, the UK and Wales, aims to be made under the bilateral UK-India Co-production Treaty.

The film marks Shruti’s third international outing post Treadstone and The Eye. Meanwhile, Shruti, who recently conceptualised and starred in the video song ‘Inimel’ is starring alongside Adivi Sesh in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Dacoit. She also has Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam which is slated to release next year.

