GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shruti Haasan begins shooting for international film ‘Chennai Story’ 

‘Chennai Story’ is written and directed by BAFTA winner Philip John

April 02, 2024 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan | Photo Credit: @shrutzhaasan/Instagram

We previously reported that Shruti Haasan is headlining a cross-cultural romantic comedy, Chennai Story, written and directed by BAFTA winner Philip John.

Shruti Haasan to headline international film ‘Chennai Story’

It’s now known that the actor has begun shooting for the project. Shruti took to Instagram where she posted a story announcing the film’s commencement.

Shruti Haasan’s Instagram story

Shruti Haasan’s Instagram story | Photo Credit: @shrutzhaasan/Instagram

Chennai Story is an English film interspersed with Tamil and Welsh, exploring themes of ‘love, self-expression, and acceptance’. Adapted from Timeri N. Murari’s book ‘The Arrangements of Love,’ the film is a coming-of-age romantic comedy in which Shruti plays a spunky private detective named Anu.

She will star alongside British actor Viveik Kalra (Blinded by the Light, Lift). Chennai Story is backed by the British Film Institute’s (BFI) UK Global Screen Fund. The film, with backers in India, the UK and Wales, aims to be made under the bilateral UK-India Co-production Treaty.

‘Inimel’: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Shruti Haasan bring the lines of Kamal Haasan to life in this track on a contemporary relationship 

The film marks Shruti’s third international outing post Treadstone and The Eye. Meanwhile, Shruti, who recently conceptualised and starred in the video song ‘Inimel’ is starring alongside Adivi Sesh in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Dacoit. She also has Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam which is slated to release next year.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / Tamil cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.