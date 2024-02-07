GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shruti Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj to collaborate with RKFI

Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International have announced a project involving the two artistes

February 07, 2024 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shruti Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Shruti Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj. | Photo Credit: rkfioffl/Instagram

Kamal Haasan announced on Tuesday that his daughter and actor-singer Shruti Haasan, and direct Lokesh Kanagaraj will collaborate for a project. Kamal’s banner Raaj Kamal Films International will produce the project (RKFI).

ALSO READ
First look out of Silambarasan TR’s upcoming film under Kamal Haasan’s production

The project could be a music video or a movie, as there is no clarity yet on what the two are collaborating for. Meanwhile, RKFI is producing Silambarasan TR’s next, tentatively titled STR48. The film is directed by Desingh Periyasamy and the makers recently released the movie’s first look. RKFI is also bankrolling Sivakarthikeyan’s next. Tentatively titled SK21, the movie will be helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy.

Kamal is currently shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. The movie is produced by RKFI, in association with Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies. Lokesh, who last made Vijay’s Leo, which released on October 19, is gearing up to direct Rajinikanth. Tentatively called Thalaivar 171, the movie is produced by Sun Pictures.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan was last seen in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire. The first installment of the two-part film starred Prabhas in the lead role.

