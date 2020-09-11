Shriya Saran’s ‘Gamanam’ in five languages

HYDERABAD

11 September 2020 13:21 IST

Shriya Saran stars in a pan-Indian project co-produced by cinematographer V S Gnana Shekar and directed by Sujana Rao

Actor Shriya Saran headlines an ambitious pan-Indian project titled Gamanam which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The first look poster of the film co-produced by cinematographer V S Gnana Shekhar and directed by Sujana Rao was unveiled on Friday by director Krish, to coincide with Shriya’s birthday.

Krish and Gnana Shekhar earlier worked with Shriya for the period drama Gautamiputra Satakarni.

Gnana Shekhar is handling the cinematography of Gamanam, which he is producing in collaboration with Ramesh Karutoori and Venki Pushadapu. The filming of Gamanam has been completed and post production work is on.

Sai Madhav Burra has written the dialogues while the film boasts of music by maestro Ilaiyaraaja. Details of the rest of the cast and crew are awaited.