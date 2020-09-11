Movies

Shriya Saran’s ‘Gamanam’ in five languages

Shriya Saran in ‘Gamanam’

Shriya Saran in ‘Gamanam’   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Actor Shriya Saran headlines an ambitious pan-Indian project titled Gamanam which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The first look poster of the film co-produced by cinematographer V S Gnana Shekhar and directed by Sujana Rao was unveiled on Friday by director Krish, to coincide with Shriya’s birthday.

Krish and Gnana Shekhar earlier worked with Shriya for the period drama Gautamiputra Satakarni.

Gnana Shekhar is handling the cinematography of Gamanam, which he is producing in collaboration with Ramesh Karutoori and Venki Pushadapu. The filming of Gamanam has been completed and post production work is on.

Sai Madhav Burra has written the dialogues while the film boasts of music by maestro Ilaiyaraaja. Details of the rest of the cast and crew are awaited.

Related Topics
The Hindu Cinema Plus
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2020 1:21:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/shriya-sarans-gamanam-in-five-languages/article32580156.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story