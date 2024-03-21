Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor’s horror-comedy titled ‘Kapkapiii’ March 21, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST Directed by Sangeeth Sivan, the film harks back to the simpler times of 2007, promising to offer ‘a laughter riot with a touch of chills and shivers’ The Hindu Bureau Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor’s upcoming horror comedy film has been titled Kapkapiii. Directed by Sangeeth Sivan, the film harks back to the simpler times of 2007, promising to offer ‘a laughter riot with a touch of chills and shivers’. ALSO READ Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty Kapkapiii is expected to release in theatres soon. A motion poster for the film is now out. Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor are known for their collaboration in the Golmaal franchise. Sivan has directed comedies like Kya Kool Hain Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money. ALSO READ Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor reunite for horror comedy

“Today, when most of the films around us are thrillers, dark, or patriotic, audiences can expect a genuine horror comedy. While there’s always a chuckle, there are sequences where you will fall off your chair laughing, along with moments that will give you genuine goosebumps,” Shreyas said in a statement.

Tusshar added, “I really enjoyed the script (of Kapkapiii). Of course, the team had a very good vibe, especially Sangeeth sir, with whom I’ve worked before in Kya Kool Hai Hum. My character is within the realm of comedy and horror but very different from what has been portrayed by me in my earlier films.”

