Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor reunite for horror comedy

The ‘Golmaal’ duo is reuniting for a film directed by Sangeeth Sivan, which takes a nostalgic trip back to 2007

October 27, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST

ANI
Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor

Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor

Actors Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, who worked together in the Golmaal franchise, are reuniting for a new film.

The duo is coming back together in a film directed by Sangeeth Sivan.

Sharing details about the film, Sangeeth Sivan said in a statement, "The film is a nostalgic trip back to 2007, when young people lived together in a small house and enjoyed each other's company without the distraction of smartphones and social media. They were more engaged with each other in person, playing games, telling stories, and just hanging out. While every genre is challenging, comedy relies heavily on the chemistry and camaraderie between actors, as well as great lines. Horror, on the other hand, requires solid technique to create the desired mood. Combining these two genres is both fun and challenging."

He also opened up about working with Shreyas and Tusshar.

"With Shreyas, previously we've done comedy film Apna Sapna Money Money and horror film Click now we are doing both in one film. There's always an ease level when you've worked with someone before, and you know what they can bring to the table. I've been in touch with Tusshar ever since Kya Kool Hain Hum, and we have a great relationship. When I first wrote this role, I was sure that Tusshar was the best person for it," Sivan added.

More details regarding the film are awaited.

