Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

December 15, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST

Actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack and is recuperating in a hospital in Mumbai after undergoing an angioplasty, an official of the medical facility said on Friday.

The 47-year-old actor's wife, Deepti, released a statement on Instagram on Friday, saying Talpade is in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days.

Talpade reportedly complained of uneasiness and collapsed at his residence on Thursday. He was rushed to the Bellevue Hospital in Andheri by his family.

"He was brought to the hospital late last evening and an angioplasty was performed last night. He is fine. He is in the ICU," the official said.

Talpade's wife Deepti later gave a health update, thanking his friends and followers for their best wishes.

"I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise.

"We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us," she said.

The actor, who has starred in both Hindi and Marathi cinema, is best known for his performance in films such as "Iqbal", "Dor", "Om Shanti Om" and the "Golmaal" franchise.

