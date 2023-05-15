ADVERTISEMENT

Shreyas Talpade-Radhika Kumaraswamy’s ‘Ajagrata’ goes on floors

May 15, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

Kannada actor Radhika Kumaraswamy and Shreyas Talpade will star in a pan-Indian film ‘Ajagrata’, directed by M Shashidhar

The Hindu Bureau

Shreyas Talpade and Radhika Kumaraswamy | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kannada actress Radhika Kumaraswamy who was last seen in the Joseph-remake Ravi Bopanna starring V Ravichandran , has signed her next project. She will be seen in Ajagrata, starring Shreyas Talpade and directed by M Shashidhar. The film went on floors in Hyderabad.

Radhika is awaiting the release of Bhairadevi, made under production banner Shamika Productions. Ajagrata is a pan-Indian project, set to release in Kannnada, Telugu, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Konkani and Marathi. The film also stars Samuthirakani, Vinay Prasad, Sparsha Rekha, Jayaprakash, Suchendra Prasad, and Devaraj.

Debutant Srihari will compose the film’s music while Sandeep Velluri has been roped in as the cinematographer. Shreyas’ Talpde’s latest work is the Marathi TV serial Mahi Tuzhi Reshimgaath for Zee Network.

