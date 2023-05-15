HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shreyas Talpade-Radhika Kumaraswamy’s ‘Ajagrata’ goes on floors

Kannada actor Radhika Kumaraswamy and Shreyas Talpade will star in a pan-Indian film ‘Ajagrata’, directed by M Shashidhar

May 15, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shreyas Talpade and Radhika Kumaraswamy

Shreyas Talpade and Radhika Kumaraswamy | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kannada actress Radhika Kumaraswamy who was last seen in the Joseph-remake Ravi Bopanna starring V Ravichandran , has signed her next project. She will be seen in Ajagrata, starring Shreyas Talpade and directed by M Shashidhar. The film went on floors in Hyderabad.

ALSO READ
Dulquer Salmaan to star in 'Vaathi' director Venky Atluri's next

ALSO READ:Two arrested on charge of spreading fake news about Kumaraswamy

Radhika is awaiting the release of Bhairadevi, made under production banner Shamika Productions. Ajagrata is a pan-Indian project, set to release in Kannnada, Telugu, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Konkani and Marathi. The film also stars Samuthirakani, Vinay Prasad, Sparsha Rekha, Jayaprakash, Suchendra Prasad, and Devaraj.

Debutant Srihari will compose the film’s music while Sandeep Velluri has been roped in as the cinematographer. Shreyas’ Talpde’s latest work is the Marathi TV serial Mahi Tuzhi Reshimgaath for Zee Network.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.