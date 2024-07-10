GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Shrek 5’ officially in the works with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz to reprise iconic roles

Dreamworks has officially announced the upcoming sequel is eyeing a July 2026 release

Published - July 10, 2024 01:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Shrek’

A still from ‘Shrek’

DreamWorks Animation has officially announced that Shrek 5 will hit theaters on July 1, 2026, with original stars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz reprising their iconic roles. The studio confirmed the news on its social media platforms, generating significant excitement among fans of the beloved franchise.

‘Despicable Me 4’ movie review: Surf this tide of multi-hued super-villainy including the blue-and-yellow kind

Directing Shrek 5 is Walt Dohrn, known for his work on the Trolls franchise and his involvement in previous Shrek films. Gina Shay, also from the Trolls franchise, will produce the film alongside Chris Meledandri, CEO of Illumination and producer of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Brad Ableson, who co-directed Minions: The Rise of Gru, will serve as co-director.

Eddie Murphy, who voices Donkey, hinted at the upcoming film during a recent interview with Collider. “We started doing Shrek four or five months ago,” he revealed. “I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year. We’ll finish it up.” Murphy also teased that Donkey will be getting his own spinoff movie, adding to the anticipation.

Eddie Murphy and Joseph Gordon-Levitt on teaming up in ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ for some buddy-cop banter and more

Shrek, based on the 1990 picture book by William Steig, first debuted in 2001, introducing audiences to the lovable ogre Shrek and his quest to rescue Princess Fiona. The film won the first Oscar for Best Animated Feature and grossed over $488 million worldwide. Its success led to sequels Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007), and Shrek Forever After (2010). The franchise has also produced the spinoff Puss in Boots and its sequel Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ movie review: A jolly thrill ride with eye-popping animation

With the first four Shrek films earning more than $2.9 billion globally, the franchise’s return is highly anticipated. The series has left a lasting impact, inspiring a Broadway musical, a live-touring show, an immersive tourist destination in London, and various attractions at Universal theme parks

