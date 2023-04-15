ADVERTISEMENT

Shraddha Srinath joins the cast of Venkatesh’s ‘Saindhav’

April 15, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

The ‘Jersey’ actor took to her social media handles to share her first look from the film

The Hindu Bureau

Shraddha Srinath in a still from ‘Saindhav’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that a pan-India action drama fronted by Venkatesh, titled Saindhav, is in the works. Sailesh Kolanu, best known for the police procedural franchise HIT is directing the film which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It’s now known that Shraddha Srinath is also a part of the cast. 

ALSO READ
‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ is as much a ‘Thala’ Ajith movie as it is about us, says Shraddha Srinath

The Jersey actor took to her social media handles to share her first look from the film. She plays a character named Manognya. 

Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli’s Niharika Entertainment, the film’s first schedule was wrapped up recently in Hyderabad. Santosh Narayanan is handling the music of Saindhav while S Manikandan is in charge of the cinematography. The film will release in all southern languages and Hindi on December 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US