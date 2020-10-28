Shraddha Kapoor to play Naagin in a trilogy

The actor said that she grew up idolising Sridevi’s Nagina and always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore

Shraddha Kapoor is set to play the iconic character of Naagin on screen, in a trilogy titled Nagin to be directed by Vishal Furia. The project will be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

“It’s an absolute delight for me to play a naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma’am’s Nagina and Nigahen and always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore. It’s like playing an iconic character, which has always been so fascinating for the audience,” said Shraddha, in a statement, about the announcement of the film.

The actor was last seen in Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3 earlier this year, and there are reports of her next starring with Ranbir Kapoor. Director Vishal Furia is currently working on Lapachhapi’s Hindi remake titled Chhori.

The character of the shape-shifting serpent is very popular across the country, and Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin is currently airing its fifth season on television.