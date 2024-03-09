‘Showtime’ series review: Emraan Hashmi is good fun in showbiz satire

March 09, 2024 01:26 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST

Silly, soapy and salacious, this show — created by Sumit Roy and produced by Karan Johar — is a fairly brisk and modest affair, unambitious TV that can furnish a few hours of gossipy good fun

For reasons unknown, Dharmatic Entertainment isn’t done playing The Fame Game (2022, Netflix). Their latest offering, Showtime, on Disney+ Hotstar, is another sly-eyed series about the inner workings of Bollywood. It trades the mystery-thriller trappings of The Fame Game for unadulterated tabloid pulp, full of scurrilous ‘insider-outsider’ talk and in-house cameos (Janhvi Kapoor and Manish Malhotra show up, but hey, so does Rajeev Masand). Frequently silly, soapy and salacious, this show — fronted by Emraan Hashmi and Mahima Makwana — is a fairly brisk and modest affair, unambitious TV that can furnish a few hours of gossipy good fun. ALSO READ Emraan Hashmi officially boards Adivi Sesh’s ‘G2’

Raghu Khanna (Hashmi) runs Viktory Studios, founded by and named for his ailing father, Victor (Naseeruddin Shah). Their newest opus, ambitiously titled ‘Imaan-e-Ishq’, has crashed and burned at the box-office, an upset Raghu hopes to reverse with another project: a snazzy travesty called ‘Pyaar Dangerous’.

To secure favorable reviews for the film, he tries bribing critics, including Mahika (Mahima Makwana), a young shoo-in at a news channel. Tetchy and idealistic, Mahika turns down the offer (sigh), and, in a stunning display of professional hara-kiri, calls out Raghu on national TV.

Here comes the twist. Mahika, it is soon revealed, is the granddaughter of Victor from an earlier marriage. Before succumbing to his illness at the end of the first episode, he bequeaths her control of his waning studio, leaving Raghu to fret and fume. The slighted scion walks out to start his own studio, and so to war. It’s a ludicrous premise — Jubilee minus the costume drama accouterments and good taste — but it makes for compellingly campy satire. Rajeev Khandelwal frisks around in sequined overshirts like a vainer, more successful version of Rajeev Khandelwal. Entrenched industry traditions are spoofed: Victor’s funeral is shot and edited like those maudlin television spots, celebrities in white clothes disembarking from cars to pay their tributes.

Showtime (Hindi) Creator: Sumit Roy Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Khandelwal Episodes: 4 of Part 1 Storyline: A power struggle between a bigshot Bollywood impresario and his ascendant half-niece

The cynical-comical treatment of Showtime is not surprising. Producer Karan Johar has made an art of turning self-awareness into a shield. The word ‘nepotism’ is uttered a couple of times here, as a harmless punchline (repeat a buzzword a million times over, Johar knows, and it becomes a joke). It has become a defence mechanism of sorts: Bollywood, mocked and derided and language-policed in an age of social media, taking on the task itself, and doing a better job of it. The Hindi film industry in Showtime is revealed to be a predictably preposterous place: petty, insecure, always star-and-profit-obsessed. There are few fresh insights to glean; as in his talk show, Johar keeps us out by letting us in.