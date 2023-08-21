ADVERTISEMENT

Shooting of Suresh Gopi, Biju Menon starrer ‘Garudan’ wrapped up

August 21, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

Directed by debutant Arun Varma, ‘Garudan’is a thriller revolving around a legal tussle between a cop and a teacher

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Garudan | Photo Credit: Magic Frames/Twitter

The shooting of Suresh Gopi, Biju Menon starrer Garudan has been wrapped up. Directed by Arun Varma, the film marks the reunion of the two senior actors after a long time. The film is produced by Listin Stephen under his banner Magic Frames.

ALSO READ
‘Jailer’ Malayalam movie review: Dhyan Sreenivasan’s bleak film hardly gets anything right

Touted to be a thriller revolving around a legal tussle between a cop and a teacher, the film is scripted by Midhun Manuel Thomas. Suresh Gopi essays the role of a lawyer while Biju Menon plays the role of the teacher. Abhirami, Vijay Jagadish, Dileesh Pothan, Major Ravi, Nishat Sugar, Ranjini and Malavika form the rest of the cast.

ALSO READ:‘1001 Nunakal’ movie review: A decently-staged film in a familiar setting

Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon have previously worked together in Kaliyattam, FIR, Pathram, Randaam Bhavam, Kichamani MBA and Christian Brothers. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music for Garudan while Ajay David Kachappilly is the cinematographer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US