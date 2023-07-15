HamberMenu
Shooting of Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda-starrer ‘Kushi’ wrapped up

Releasing on September 1, the Telugu film ‘Kushi’, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, will be also be out in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam

July 15, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Vijay Deverakonda with the crew of his upcoming film ‘Kushi’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda with the crew of his upcoming film ‘Kushi’ | Photo Credit: @MythriOfficial/Twitter

The shooting of the Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Kushi has been wrapped. Touted to be a romantic drama, the film is directed by Shiva Nirvana.

Samantha, who was last seen in the historical romantic drama Shaakuntalam, had recently wrapped her portions of the film. Kushi is set to hit the screens on September 1. The Telugu film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, and will be released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam as well. Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the film’s music.

Vijay Deverakonda was last scene in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, which turned out to be a box office disaster. The actor has also signed up a project with director Parusuram. The film, to be bankrolled by Dil Raju, has Mrunal Thakur in the female lead role.

