HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shooting of Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Stree 2' begins

‘Stree 2’, the sequel of the hit 2018 horror comedy ‘Stree’, will hit the screens in August 2024

July 11, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST

PTI
Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao | Photo Credit: Prashant Waydande

The shooting of the sequel of Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, started on Tuesday, the makers announced. Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana also star in the follow-up to the hit 2018 horror comedy.

ALSO READ
‘Stree’ review: A feminist tale of laughs and chills

Production house Maddock Films shared the update on its official Twitter page. Stree 2, which sees Amar Kaushik return in the director's chair, promises to bring "an array of other fresh surprises," the makers said in a press release.

Also backed by Jio Studios, the sequel is slated to be released in August 2024. Stree, the first film in the franchise, was set in the small town of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, where an evil spirit named Stree abducts men in the night during festival season.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.