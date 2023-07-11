Shooting of Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Stree 2' begins

July 11, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST

The shooting of the sequel of Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, started on Tuesday, the makers announced. Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana also star in the follow-up to the hit 2018 horror comedy.

Production house Maddock Films shared the update on its official Twitter page. Stree 2, which sees Amar Kaushik return in the director's chair, promises to bring "an array of other fresh surprises," the makers said in a press release.

Also backed by Jio Studios, the sequel is slated to be released in August 2024. Stree, the first film in the franchise, was set in the small town of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, where an evil spirit named Stree abducts men in the night during festival season.