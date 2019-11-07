Shooting of Karthik Subbaraj-Dhanush film wrapped up

The shooting of Dhanush’s yet-to-be titled venture with Karthik Subbaraj has been wrapped up in London.

Producer S Sashikanth of YNOT Studios shared a picture on social media posting that the team of ‘D40’ had shot for 64 days non-stop in the UK.

Fans will eagerly await a title for the project along with a release date. This will be Karthik Subbaraj’s next film after Rajinikanth’s Petta.

The movie had earlier made news by casting 71-year-old Scottish actor James Cosmo, who was recently seen in the hit TV series Game of Thrones, playing Jeor Mormont, the 997th Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch. He is expected to be the main antagonist in the film.

The 40th film of Dhanush’s career, ‘D40’ is expected to release after Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta and Pattas.

The film has music by Santhosh Narayanan. Shreyaas Krishna is in-charge of the camera while stunts will be choreographed by Anbariv. Malayalam actor Aishwarya Lekshmi, who will be making her Tamil debut with the Vishal-starrer Action, plays the female lead.